Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,854 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $29,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,854,820,000 after buying an additional 47,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,784,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,264,595,000 after acquiring an additional 61,406 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $739.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.60.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

