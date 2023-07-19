Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Relx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,060,000 after buying an additional 75,685 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Relx by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Relx by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relx by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($40.53) to GBX 3,040 ($39.75) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.80) to GBX 2,700 ($35.30) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RELX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

