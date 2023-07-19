Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Down 26.9% in June

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,600 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 526,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.64. 286,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,043. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $113.06 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.55.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

