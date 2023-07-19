Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Increased by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $201,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.25.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $2,957,902. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $726.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $563.82 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $740.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

