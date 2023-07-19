Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of UTG stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 293,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,403. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $34.02.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
