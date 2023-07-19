Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of UTG stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 293,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,403. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

