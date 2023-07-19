Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.37 and last traded at $60.69. 426,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,262,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Rambus Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $225,020.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock worth $2,002,771. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

