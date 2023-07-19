Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Down 25.3% in June

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Rafael Price Performance

RFL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 8,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,179. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.64. Rafael has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 2,813.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rafael

Rafael Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 927.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 342,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rafael by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 225,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rafael by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,148 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Rafael in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Featured Stories

