Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Down 25.3% in June

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
RFL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 8,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,179. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.64. Rafael has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.63.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 2,813.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.
Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
