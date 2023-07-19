QV Investors Inc. Has $23.04 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 150.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422,898 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 2.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $23,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. 257,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,226. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

