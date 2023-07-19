QV Investors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.48. The stock had a trading volume of 315,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,646. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.66 and its 200-day moving average is $278.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

