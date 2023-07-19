QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Update

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,160 shares of company stock worth $123,482. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get QCR alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in QCR by 28.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in QCR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in QCR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in QCR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in QCR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCR Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on QCR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

QCR stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.17. 114,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,165. The company has a market cap of $771.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QCR has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. QCR had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Equities analysts expect that QCR will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.