QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Update

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Insider Transactions at QCR
In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,160 shares of company stock worth $123,482. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in QCR by 28.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in QCR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in QCR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in QCR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in QCR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QCR Price Performance
QCR stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.17. 114,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,165. The company has a market cap of $771.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QCR has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. QCR had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Equities analysts expect that QCR will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QCR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QCR
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.