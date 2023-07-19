Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Magellan Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MMP. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

NYSE MMP opened at $64.56 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.