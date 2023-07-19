Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Magellan Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS.
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance
NYSE MMP opened at $64.56 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31.
Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.
Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.
See Also
