PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80.40 ($1.05). Approximately 80,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 610,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.30 ($1.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of PRS REIT in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £441.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,352.94%.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

