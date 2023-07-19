Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,194,107. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of -346.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

