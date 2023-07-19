Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares in the company, valued at $42,945,160.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,914,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.49. 268,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,721. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $271.61 and a 1 year high of $365.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.00 and a 200 day moving average of $320.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

