Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $385.87. 8,906,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,302,617. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.88. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.38.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

