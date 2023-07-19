Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF) & AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Financial Review

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) and Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of AtriCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Presbia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AtriCure and Presbia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 0 5 0 3.00 Presbia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

AtriCure currently has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.72%. Given AtriCure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AtriCure is more favorable than Presbia.

AtriCure has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of 5.91, indicating that its stock price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AtriCure and Presbia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $330.38 million 7.75 -$46.47 million ($0.82) -66.18 Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Presbia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AtriCure.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -10.81% -9.18% -7.14% Presbia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Presbia beats AtriCure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. It also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System, a single-use disposable device used for the treatment of symptomatic, drug-refractory, and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure compatible with a range of anatomical shapes. In addition, the company sells Lumitip Dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Glidepath guides for placement of clamps; Subtle Cannula's to support access for EPi-Sense catheters; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. It markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

