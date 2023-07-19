Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €53.04 ($59.60) and last traded at €53.38 ($59.98). Approximately 449,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.76 ($60.40).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAH3 shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.