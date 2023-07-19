PLATINCOIN (PLC) Market Capitalization Reaches $191,406.64

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $191,406.64 and $22,126.83 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 734,341,686 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

