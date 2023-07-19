Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP stock traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, hitting $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,251. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $229,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

