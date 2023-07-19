Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.4% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.57. 12,079,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,169,297. The firm has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.