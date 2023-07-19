Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 957,541 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,754. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

