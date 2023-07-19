Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.82. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 133.94% and a negative net margin of 245.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

