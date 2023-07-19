PDS Planning Inc Has $877,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 114.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $553.10. 218,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,069. The stock has a market cap of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $518.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

