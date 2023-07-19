PDS Planning Inc Acquires 1,102 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $398.92. The company had a trading volume of 293,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,190. The firm has a market cap of $378.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.97 and a 200-day moving average of $371.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $404.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

