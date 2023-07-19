PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

PYPL stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,988,564. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

