Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Shares Down 8.9%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. 53,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 134,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.94.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

