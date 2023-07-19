Parker Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,019 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Parker Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,328,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average of $98.41. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
