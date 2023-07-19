Parker Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,268 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Parker Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. 340,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

