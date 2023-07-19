Pad Chivukula Sells 25,000 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 519,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,185,874.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $143,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $129,650.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

ARCT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,659. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $992.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 789.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $212,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 126.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,517 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.