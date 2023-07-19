Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Up 26.9% in June

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCFBY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.2294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. It is also involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

