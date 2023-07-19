Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,892 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,920,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 577,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,408,000 after buying an additional 178,753 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $4.09 on Wednesday, hitting $113.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average is $169.37. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Insider Activity at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

