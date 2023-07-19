Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 16,726 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Sunrun by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 336,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 65,338 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 859.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 201,122 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,065,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,270,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,049. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.76 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUN. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.95.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

