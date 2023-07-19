Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,619 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. 293,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.