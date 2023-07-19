Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 369.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after buying an additional 1,144,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,226,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $1,782,835. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.61. The stock had a trading volume of 697,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -292.76 and a beta of 0.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

