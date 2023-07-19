Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,384 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 3,360.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,320,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,166,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,100 shares during the last quarter. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NOK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 11,167,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,270,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.76.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Further Reading

