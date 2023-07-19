Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,532,077 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 132,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

Chemours Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CC traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 287,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,050. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.96. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. Chemours’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

