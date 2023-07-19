Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth $631,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of CEQP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 70,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,572. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -314.44 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,911.11%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

