Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,138 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 77,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 810,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 251,651 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

SMFG traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. 535,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 13.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.