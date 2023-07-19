Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $552,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,422 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,112. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $84.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

