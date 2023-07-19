Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 637,134 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NCR by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,587 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in NCR by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 424,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 130,706 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 328,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 49,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NCR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.02. 409,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,209. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

