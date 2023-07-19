Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 14.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Trading Down 1.2 %

PGNY stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 162,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,473. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $53,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 509,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,008,115 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.