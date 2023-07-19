Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 9,040 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2,546.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Regency Centers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Regency Centers by 96.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Regency Centers by 238.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 350,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 246,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.0 %

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 262,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $68.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

