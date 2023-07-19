Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Hits $48.54 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $48.54 million and $832,458.25 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05116761 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $791,296.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

