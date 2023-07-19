Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $328.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

