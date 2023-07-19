Opes Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOE traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $142.75. 143,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,968. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
