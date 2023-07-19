Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.52. The company had a trading volume of 326,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.19. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,245 shares in the company, valued at $6,654,442.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,811 shares of company stock valued at $500,723 and sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

