Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,850,804,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,504.8% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 109,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,690 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,544,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,861,000 after buying an additional 1,915,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.45. 809,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,946. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

