Opes Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,571 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. 57,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,933. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.