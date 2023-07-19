Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,215 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after buying an additional 1,282,697 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,266.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,826,000 after buying an additional 741,760 shares during the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,768,000 after buying an additional 522,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 752,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after buying an additional 517,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 147,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,885. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average of $91.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

