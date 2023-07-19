OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of OncoCyte stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 256,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,244. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.10.
OncoCyte Company Profile
